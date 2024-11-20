CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

