CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

TXT opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

