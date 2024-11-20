CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 5,194 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 149.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $211.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.