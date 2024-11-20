Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $392,172.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,173.47. The trade was a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,901,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $5,209,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,946,004 shares in the company, valued at $284,812,050.96. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296,839 shares of company stock valued at $25,974,602. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Cipher Mining by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 2.18. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

