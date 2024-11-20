Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
