Citigroup Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $63.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,196,000. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 140,071 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.