Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Civeo were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.38). Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $176.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

