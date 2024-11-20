Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.38 and traded as low as $34.58. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 623 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCHGY shares. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

