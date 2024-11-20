Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 113 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,728 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $561.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.73. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.46, for a total transaction of $8,876,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,140.64. The trade was a 59.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $459,405.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $19,197,043.71. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,958 shares of company stock valued at $101,181,747 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

