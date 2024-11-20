Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 245,856 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 245,856 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $1,701,323.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,242.32. The trade was a 17.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.
Compass Price Performance
Compass stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.91. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on COMP
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.