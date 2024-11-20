Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 245,856 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 245,856 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $1,701,323.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,242.32. The trade was a 17.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Compass Price Performance

Compass stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.91. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

