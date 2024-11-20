Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,868 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

