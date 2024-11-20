CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 141.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

