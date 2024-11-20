Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $308.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $240.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,296 shares of company stock worth $45,899,031. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

