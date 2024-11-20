Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 77.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

