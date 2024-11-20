Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 191.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Century Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Century Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

