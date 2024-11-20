CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $17,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 508.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $416.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.74. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.81 and a 52 week high of $428.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.79, for a total value of $404,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,522,043.42. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,500 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

