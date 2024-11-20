CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Slide Presentation in Latest 8-K FilingThe self-storage real estate investment trust, CubeSmart, disclosed its current operations and financial condition through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CubeSmart’s 8K filing here.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles