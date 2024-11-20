Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.61 million, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

