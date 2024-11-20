DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,866 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.