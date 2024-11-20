Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DEHP opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $185.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

