Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $71,693,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after buying an additional 508,504 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $20,319,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.81.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $188.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

