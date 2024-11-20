Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This trade represents a 35.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,296 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $322.07 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $330.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

