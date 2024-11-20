DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.42.
DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Price Performance
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.