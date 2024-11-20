Dycom Industries’ (DY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DY. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $202.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.82. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

