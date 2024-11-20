Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

EMN stock opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $321,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.