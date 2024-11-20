EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,130 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $514.00 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $525.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

