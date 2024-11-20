Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $151.92 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

