Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 12,328 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 126.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

