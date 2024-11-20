Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 16,551 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 818,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 735,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $11,811,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

