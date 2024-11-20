Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,660,039.20. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.02 million, a PE ratio of -52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

