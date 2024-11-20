Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NU by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

