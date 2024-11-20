Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Celanese stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $71.45 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

