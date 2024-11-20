Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

