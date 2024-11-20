Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of World Acceptance worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 52.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 24.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $149.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.13 and its 200-day moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRLD

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.