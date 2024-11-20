Empowered Funds LLC Buys 22,110 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ACCO Brands worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $810,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $4,588,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in ACCO Brands by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,526,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 439,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,173,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 630,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $530.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

