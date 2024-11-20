Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 32.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Watsco by 66.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 159.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $491,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Watsco Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WSO opened at $533.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.68. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.33 and a 12-month high of $545.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.