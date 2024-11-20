Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

