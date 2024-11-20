Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $795.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on MBUU. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.