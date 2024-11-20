Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,009,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $616,613,000 after buying an additional 2,134,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBER opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

