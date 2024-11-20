Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 318.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after acquiring an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $119,394,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 50.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 975,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,099,000 after acquiring an additional 328,881 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.44 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.76 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.79.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 50.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,296 shares of company stock valued at $45,899,031. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

