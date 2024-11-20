Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

