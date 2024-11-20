Empowered Funds LLC Invests $2.30 Million in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth $323,337,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

