Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,190 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,662.51. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

