Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 17,525 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

