Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 18,090 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Repay alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 340.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,480.30. This represents a 46.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repay Stock Up 0.4 %

Repay stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.