Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,792 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SON opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

