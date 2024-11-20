Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,426 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 167.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $259.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.28 and its 200 day moving average is $225.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

