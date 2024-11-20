Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $662,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 381.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 45.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 510.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 126,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 105,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 14.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

