Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,562 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

