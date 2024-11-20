Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,997 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 24.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

