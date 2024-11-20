Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 14,340,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.77. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.71%.
In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,683,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,078,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 457.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 13,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,000 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $205,038,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,393,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
